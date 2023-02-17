(KXNET) — In rural communities, it can be hard to get out and socialize.

That’s why one program is aiming to change that, but it can’t do it alone.

The Aging in the Community Program is being tested out in the Lisbon area as well as in Western Morton County in Glen Ullin and Hebron, by the NDSU Extension Service.

It’s meant to connect elderly residents in those cities with each other, and also to resources for food security and health services.

And an NDSU extension specialist says people are already reporting that they feel more independent and knowledgeable thanks to the program.

“And we’re already seeing great results with people saying that they are feeling more confident living at their home. They feel more connected to resources in their community,” said Jane Strommen, a gerontology specialist.

The pilot program began on July 1 of 2021, so there’s around a year and a half left.

The program is funded by Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.