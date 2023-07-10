BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve got any unusable pesticides, now’s the time to get rid of them. North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has officially announced the return of Project Safe Send. The project accepts old, unusable, or banned pesticides — including herbicides, rodenticides, and fungicides — and disposes of them in a safe and legal manner.

“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” stated Goehring in a press release. “It is a safe, simple, and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

This huge amount of chemicals is only expected to increase over time, as this year’s Project Safe Send collection sites begin to open up. Beginning on Tuesday, July 11, a series of pickups will occur around North Dakota. Below is a list of locations, dates, and times where pesticides can be collected.

Date City Address Tuesday, July 11 Carrington 6739 Hwy 200 Wednesday, July 12 Rugby 603 1st St NE Thursday, July 13 Langdon 10424 Hwy 5 Friday, July 14 Larimore 1524 Towner Ave Tuesday, July 18 Hettinger 121 1st St N Wednesday, July 19 Napoleon 59 Broadway Thursday, July 20 Wyndmere 7775 Hwy 18 Friday, July 21 Casselton 15482 37th St SE Tuesday, July 25 Kildeer 400 Hwy 22 S Wednesday, July 26 Tioga 425 2nd St SE Thursday, July 27 Minot 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E Friday, July 28 Underwood 337 Old Hwy 83

All collection offices will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon local time. All pesticides will be accepted by the program.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” continued Goehring in the release. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

Those who wish to participate in the event are asked to search for any dangerous pesticides in their area, and drop them off at their nearest disposal site — however, there are still a few important safety preparations to take note of before chucking your chemicals. If pesticide containers are deteriorating or leaking, people are asked to place them in larger containers with absorbent materials. In addition, while the project accepts multiple chemicals, there are some things that they will refuse.

“We’ll have members of the general public,” Gohring told KX News, “or homeowners that bring things like paint, fuels, lubricants, anti-freeze, fertilizer, and soil conditioners to us and want to dispose of it. We cannot take that.”

Individuals with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides are asked to pre-register before arriving at a site. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides will be accepted per participant, and each individual is limited to one shuttle.

In order to pre-register, obtain plastic bags for disposal, or learn more information about the project, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the ND Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016, or email alsondrol@nd.gov.