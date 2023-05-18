NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, hunters are waiting to apply for pronghorn season in western North Dakota.

The Game and Fish Department estimates there are over 10,000 pronghorn in the state currently, but like many species, antelope numbers can fluctuate.

Pronghorns are an ancient North American species that have been around since the last Ice Age. They also have one of the largest migrations in the continent, going from the lower American plains, through Western North Dakota, and into Canada.

Many groups, like the American Prairie, work to acquire land that glues together public lands, while also removing unnecessary and old fences that act as stressful barriers.

They also turn to a pronghorn refuge at Hart Mountain in Oregon for guidance in North Dakota.

“Places like Hart Mountain Refuge are key areas for pronghorn. The refuge provides open and expansive landscapes for the pronghorn to see far and wide,” said Gabriel Sandoval, a wildlife specialist at Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, “Refuge was first established as an important range and breeding ground for pronghorn, and we continue to manage the land by protecting and maintaining upland communities of the great basin ecosystem.”

Pronghorn season normally opens the first week of October in North Dakota. This year’s season hasn’t been set yet.

There are pronghorn-friendly fences North Dakota ranchers and farmers can use to help keep their livestock inside and the pronghorn protected.

To check them out, and a study provided by the Wildlife Society, click here.