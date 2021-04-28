Proposal for North Dakota-backed amusement park scrapped

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposal for a state-backed theme and amusement park that’s been mocked as a symbol of wasteful spending has been withdrawn.

A legislative conference committee of three House members and three senators scrapped the provision Wednesday.

The facility was planned on state-owned land adjacent to Interstate 94 near the existing National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown.

Supporters of the facility envisioned bison-related attractions, a museum and kid-friendly activities. Backers believed it would provide an economic boost to a region with little else to offer.

The proposal was quietly put into the state Commerce Department’s budget in the waning weeks of the legislative session.

