Proposal passed to study North Dakota lawmakers’ expense reimbursements

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposal to reimburse North Dakota lawmakers for meals beyond their per diem payments could languish in a longer-term study of overall expense reimbursements.

Republican Rep. Keith Kempenich introduced a bill in committee Thursday that would reimburse state lawmakers from outside Bismarck for meals on days when they’re in session.

A legislative estimate indicates it would cost taxpayers about $424,000.

The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee rejected that proposal but voted in favor of an amendment Kempenich offered that would set up a two-year study of lawmakers’ pay and expense reimbursements.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote.

