Proposal to add ND ag commissioner to land board advances to the House

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposal to add the agriculture commissioner to a North Dakota government board that manages state land and minerals has cleared the Senate.

If the House approves, voters would weigh in because adding a commissioner would require a constitutional amendment.

The original proposal called for replacing the state treasurer with the agriculture commissioner, but lawmakers instead approved adding the commissioner as a sixth member of the Board of University and School Lands.

The proposal comes after ranchers became frustrated with leasing auctions that moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ranchers weren’t happy that the switch to online auctions was made with no agricultural voice on the board.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A few flurries but an overall warming

NDC FEB 18

College Sports

Dickinson Gymnastics

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

Karlsruhe Fire

Birthday Cards

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Emergency Services

Ash Wednesday

Variant Cases

Myanmar to Minot

Price of Cattle

Car Thefts

Sports Bets

Essential Caregivers

Abortion Bill Vote

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News