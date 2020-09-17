Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo, North Dakota State defensive end Stanley Jones (94) hoists the trophy after beating Eastern Washington in the FCS Football Championship NCAA college football game, in Frisco, Texas. The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams limited to eight regular-season games in the spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

The regular season would span 13 weeks through April 17, followed by playoffs through May 15. The recommendations, voted on Wednesday, will be forwarded to the Division I Board of Directors for approval.

None of the 13 FCS conferences are playing league games this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 800 games involving FCS teams were canceled. The Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern and Southland are allowing teams to play nonconference games if they choose.

NCAA spokeswoman Michelle Hosick said teams can play a maximum of 11 games over the fall and spring, with no more than eight in the spring. For example, she said, if a team plays six games in the fall it can play up to five in the spring within the 13-week regular season.

Teams playing more than three games in the fall and, thus, fewer than eight in the spring can still be considered for the playoffs, which is one of the marquee features of the FCS.

There are 15 FCS teams that have at least one game scheduled this fall. Some of those teams have indicated they don’t plan to play in the spring.

The council also forwarded proposals on practice structure and said its overarching goal is to have the FCS football season return to its usual fall calendar for the 2021-22 academic year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss