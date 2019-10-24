Proposed Project is Said to Save the State More than $200-Million

Experts have called North Dakota a land of extremes when it comes to our climate, and to our water supply. Our waterways have a history of swinging from wet to dry.

But there is a proposed plan to stabilize our water supply, all while saving the state millions.

The Bureau of Reclamation is considering an additional water supply to supplement the state’s water supply project in times of drought.

It seems a little crazy to talk about preparing for times of drought with flooding across the state. But, according to the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, the reality is, droughts and floods often come one right after the other.

As the experts from the Bureau of Reclamation shared, the currently flooded Red River Valley, in particular, actually has a long history of droughts.

Area Manager for the Dakotas Bureau of Reclamation Office, Arden Freitag adds, “There’s not enough precip to supply that area.”

The state is already working on a supply project. All that the eastern water supply project would do, is create a short path to take water from the McClusky Canal on Lake Sakakawea and feed it into the state’s infrastructure.

Supervisory Natural Resources Specialist for the Bureau of Reclamation, Damien Reinhart shares, “The McClusky Canal hasn’t been utilized to its full extent, so this would be an opportunity to do that.”

Reinhart says it’s much easier for the water to flow with gravity from the canal than to have to pull it from the Missouri River, as the state plans.

Freitag explains, “Instead of the state taking water from the Missouri River and pumping it all the way over to the Sheyenne River, this would take the water from the McClusky Canal and move it to the state’s pipeline and that would save the state upwards of $200-million.”

Since the water supply would be pulled from central North Dakota, affecting our communities, members of the public came out to express any questions and concerns.

Amy Bezek and her husband have been following the project. After chatting with several experts from the Bureau of Reclamation, Bezek calls the project pro-active.

She shares, “I am fully reassured, actually. You know, we have a treaty with Canada about we not polluting their water, and them not polluting our water, and I just wanted to see how they’re interacting with that.”

Reinhart says it should be no more invasive than the already existing rural water supply systems in the state. And, Freitag says the supply will also aid a couple of central North Dakota Counties.

The next step for the Bureau is to publish a notice of intent, likely in November. Then a study will be conducted for a year.

If you would like to submit comments or ask questions, contact the Bureau of Reclamation Dakotas Area Office:

Email: ENDAWS@usbr.gov

Phone: 701-221-1275

In-person: 304 East Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501