(KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, there have been no positive cases of domestic flocks in the state since last November.

However, with the spring migration of wild birds starting soon, it’s important to stay diligent.

The birds that carry avian flu are waterfowl, gulls, terns, and shorebirds according to an NDSU extension veterinarian.

If you hunt and have domestic poultry and birds, make sure you wear clean clothes around them.

Do not wear clothes you hunted in around your birds.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department has steps that can prevent infection.

Do not handle wildlife that is dead or appears to be sick. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

And wash your hands, clean utensils, and wash everything with soap and hot water after cleaning game.