NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We here in North Dakota know what it’s like coming home to a flooded house, a pipe burst, or excess winter snow melt; however, it’s important to know how to handle the situation to safely return to your house after a flooding episode.

First off, no matter how bad a pipe burst or flooding was, you need a professional or someone from your local authorities to declare your home safe to return.

Just because it’s safe to go back, does not mean you’re in the clear. You need to look out for the smell of gas, lingering electrical dangers, carbon monoxide poisoning, and potential mold.

Some of this won’t be obvious for months, maybe years after the initial flood or water damage.

There are also other problems to look out for.

“The importance of preparation: One other hazard that sometimes people don’t think about are, you know, what we call, ‘critters.'” said Claudette Reichel, a housing specialist at HUD.

It’s also important to understand timing is everything when it comes to home repair. Even a harmless-looking leak can be a problem.

Water spreads fast and absorbs into floors, walls, furniture, and more. If you leave water damage for too long, your insurance may not cover it, and water damage costs could be expensive.

To check out the Safety Culture group’s checklist and guide, which details what to do after flood or water damage, click here.