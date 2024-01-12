NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The frigid weather is hitting hard, and the Humane Society of the United States is telling people to take action.

According to a news release, the Humane Society has a few tips to keep pets and animals who are outside safe.

“Each year, as winter settles in and temperatures drop dangerously low, we hear heartbreaking stories about pets left in the cold,” said President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, Kitty Block. “In extremely cold conditions like we are seeing throughout much of the country this week, it is critical to keep pets safe from freezing temperatures and wind chill and to be aware of hazards to animals such as rock salt and antifreeze.”

“Ideally, pets should be kept indoors when outdoor temperatures are below freezing. However, wind chill can make the environment feel much colder to animals than the actual air temperature,” explained Dr. Barbara Hodges from the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. “Juvenile and elderly pets and those with chronic medical conditions are less able to thermoregulate and should be even more rigorously protected from the cold.”

Thankfully, the Humane Society of the United States has cold-weather safety tips for pets and other animals who stay outside.

The first thing to do is to keep pets sheltered. Cats should not be left outside in freezing temperatures, even if they roam outside during other seasons, and dogs do best when they’re taken out for walks, but kept inside the remainder of the time.

If dogs are outside much of the day, they should be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that’s big enough to move around in but small enough to keep body heat in. Floors should be raised off the ground and covered in cedar shavings or straw with the doorway covered by waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.

Pets with lots of outdoor time also need more food because keeping warm takes a lot of energy. Continue to check the water dish to make sure it’s fresh and not frozen. Use plastic bowls so the pet’s tongue doesn’t get stuck to the metal.

The second thing to do is to make sure pets are bundled up. No matter the temperature, the windchill is the real threat, and noses, ears, and paw pads are the most at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

A third thing is to remove poisons like antifreeze. It has a sweet taste that attracts animals, so wipe up any spills right away and keep the container out of reach.

Dogs are the most at risk for salt poisoning because of the rock salt used on driveways and sidewalks. Store that salt in a safe place and wipe their paws before pets can lick it. If a dog happens to ingest rock salt, call a vet right away.

A fourth thing to do is to protect outdoor animals like cats and horses. If there are outdoor cats near you, they need protection along with food and water. You can follow these tips to make a cat shelter.

You should also check cars for cats since the warm engines attract them to climb inside. Bang on the car hood to scare off any cats that could be hiding inside.

Horses should have access to a barn or a three-sided run-in so they can get out of the wind and cold. Not all horses need blankets, but they do help horses keep warm and dry. If horses are body-clipped, they should have a blanket on all winter. Make sure the water troughs are unfrozen at all times with heated buckets or water heaters/de-icers. Horses should also have unlimited amounts of forage as well since that helps create heat and regulate body temperature.

The final thing is to speak up. If you see a pet left in extreme temperatures, let the owner know politely if you have concerns. The owner may not know the risks.