NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, the FBI and national programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods are trying to stop gang violence across the nation, including here in North Dakota.

You may think our state does not have a gang problem, but that’s not the case.

According to Project Safe Neighborhoods, the group identified the presence of at least 30 gangs, including Native American gangs, street gangs, prison gangs, motorcycle gangs, and youth gangs within our state.

The majority of this gang activity has been seen within the four largest cities in North Dakota: Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Bismarck. They can also be found on tribal lands too.

The primary strategy on both the federal and state level is to identify, arrest, prosecute, and convict as many gang members as possible on the state and federal levels in North Dakota.

The FBI met in Dallas this week to discuss some of these initiatives on a national scale.

“About two years ago, Dallas Police Department was putting together their violent crime reduction plan and what they instituted is a hot spot policing model. Took a lot of crime data, they figured out what the 47 most violent grids in the city of Dallas were and started targeting them,” said an FBI Dallas Representative.

Locating those violent hot spots is important for policing violent crimes.

In North Dakota, law enforcement focuses on the aggressive investigation and prosecution of crimes committed by gang members. This includes gun, drug, and violent crimes, as a means of both reducing the current gang situation and preventing gang growth over time.