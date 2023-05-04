NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Language is a vital part of communities across the world. And for our tribal communities, protecting the language also helps preserve culture.

The Arikara Cultural Center was made to be a meeting center for cultural events and to teach the Arikara language.

Currently, the MHA Culture & Language Department has an apprenticeship program to learn the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara languages.

“We hire apprentices to study the language full-time. Unfortunately, there aren’t many speakers of Arikara left. Hardly anyone who can really speak fluently and have a conversation so in order to reclaim the language, revitalize it, we need adult learners to kind of step up and kind of relearn the language so that they can then turn around and teach it,” said Logan Sutton, a language material developer for the department.

One apprentice told KX News he not only joined the program to learn and preserve the Arikara language, but also to make his family, elders, and ancestors proud.

“I kinda wanted to step up for people around my age so later on when my kids grow up, I can be able to talk to them. That was one thing that I never really got the opportunity to have,” said Arikara Apprentice, Eya Fox.

He adds that he’s enjoying learning the language, but at times it can be tough.

“Us Sahnish, us Arikira, we’re really descriptive on our words. And I think remembering every description as first, second, and third person is a challenge. But every challenge, can be overcome,” said Fox.

Another apprentice agrees. She says it’s important to keep the language alive.

“I really enjoy it. Of course, you have the days where you know it’s a long time. Feels like we’re going over the same words over and over, but we have to get it stuck in our brains so we can keep, so we can remember it,” said Arikara Apprentice, Redeagle Woman.

And while the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara tribes are often referred to as the Three Affiliated Tribes, Sutton says the languages are unique for each

“Of these three languages, Mandan and Hidatsa are both related to each other. They belong to a language family. So they are related to Lakota and Dakota, the languages that get called Sioux, but kind of distantly. But Arikara is not related to Mandan and Hidatsa, it’s very different. So it’s actually related to languages father South like Pawnee and Wichita, what we call a Caddoan language,” said Sutton.

And although it’s tough they’re going to keep at it, helping keep the languages alive for generations to come.

The Arikara Cultural Center offers a community class on Tuesdays for learning the Arikara language in person at the center or over Zoom.