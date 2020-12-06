Protesters demand change in second day of protests at NDSU

For the second day in a row, protesters are demanding change and racial justice at NDSU.

Around 100 students, community members, and leaders marched around campus today for two hours, before rallying for another hour at the end.

This was all sparked by a racist Snapchat group and a recent video shared by the Fargo Black Lives Matter group, accusing NDSU students of mocking the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer in May.

We spoke with a number of protesters about why they are they asking for change for a second time.

“For the students of color here we know that it’s not just one group chat, it’s not just a Twitter thread, it’s not these kids doing the George Floyd challenge it’s not them just being discriminatory against our race and our heritage it’s also them laughing at us for coming to fight for what we believe in,” shared Soloman Sowell, a former NDSU student.

A message shared by one of the Snapchat group members said, “We’re not racist, we just prefer white people”.

Casey Peterson, NDSU’s Dean of Students, says he caught wind of this group about a month ago and dealt with the students involved immediately.