NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Finding a signal in some parts of North Dakota has remained a challenge but there’s a new project that hopes to bring a faster signal to small towns.

North Dakota’s Information Technology (NDIT) department is awarding over $37 million to seven internet service providers across our state. Once it’s done, it will bring high-speed internet to over 2,000 North Dakota homes — including those in places like Divide, Williams, Burke, and Grant County.

“The cool thing about North Dakota is that the majority of people in North Dakota already have high-speed internet access,” said NDIT Broadband Program Director, Brian Newby. “We’re really leading the country in that regard. So, 7,800 households after this that don’t have internet access. That’s a very small number, it’s about 1% of the population. So, it’s a great place to be in terms of North Dakota trying to get to 100%, but that is our objective: broadband for all. We won’t rest until we hit that objective.”

Thanks to the effort, project leaders are promising it’ll bring internet speed of at least 100 megabits per second. To learn more about North Dakota’s progress in getting statewide internet access, or to test your own internet speed, click here.