NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — State leaders have approved a plan that will raise rates for energy customers in North Dakota.

On Tuesday morning, the Public Service Commission unanimously approved a request from Montana Dakota Utilities asking to raise rates for neighbors by $8.27 a month.

Right now, customers are already paying around $5.09 more on an interim rate. This week’s approval allows the utility to charge around $3.18 more per month.

Company leaders previously told the PSC the increase was needed to keep up with rising inflation rates.

Currently, MDU serves over 93,000 people across 119 towns in North Dakota.