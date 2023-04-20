(KXNET) — It’s not only war veterans that experience it, anyone can be diagnosed with it.

PTSD is also known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which is a mental health condition that is triggered by witnessing or experiencing a terrifying event.

“There are diagnosable conditions, complex, that are consistent over a period of time, typically six months or more,” said Dr. Jo Ellison, Ph.D., at Essentia Health.

Typically, after a traumatic event, people have trouble adjusting to normal life again and coping with it, but it usually lasts a few days. People with PTSD take even longer, it could be anywhere between months or years, and sometimes they never get over it.

According to Mayo Clinic, some common symptoms that are caused by triggers could include intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and mood, changes in physical and emotional reactions, flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety.

If you are experiencing PTSD symptoms, it could be time to see a doctor when these thoughts and feelings last more than a month or if you have suicidal thoughts.

Therapy is the best option for treatment, but Dr. Ellison said, “Every situation is unique. Other things could help as well, but therapy works well.”

Treatment for PTSD could include psychotherapy like cognitive therapy, exposure therapy, or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR).

Medication, such as antidepressants, anti-anxiety, or prazosin, could be another form of treatment that could help people.

For those who want to help a loved one, Dr. Ellison said to really try to get that person connected with a therapist and not put a focus on the need to fix it.