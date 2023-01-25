NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Officials are now seeking public input regarding safety risks at the Garrison Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District is releasing its Draft Environmental Assessment to reduce dam safety risks at Garrison Dam.

The Draft EA evaluates plans to repair or replace the emergency spillway to help accommodate passing water during high-flow events at the dam.

The safety risks include spillway deficiencies through the dam’s drainage system, which the study says were found in controlled flood releases back in 2011.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback and comments during this 30-day review and comment period.

All comments must be postmarked or received no later than February 23, 2023.

Comments can be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; ATTN: Clayton Ridenour, Garrison Dam EA; 1616 Capitol Avenue; Omaha, NE 68102-4901.

Comments may also be emailed to: cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil.