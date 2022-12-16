NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Instruction has been granted more than $400 million in COVID relief funds.

That money is currently being distributed to K – 12-grade schools across the state.

When children returned to in-person classes after the pandemic, education leaders assessed what children were struggling with most.

Across the state, math and reading scores dropped significantly while virtual learning.

So, the state is investing time and COVID relief dollars into math and reading programs.

They’re also working on helping kids under five years old — and improving programs before and after school hours.

“School district leaders are taking a look at spending based on data that is telling them what their students need most. They’re taking advantage of the extra money and they are leveraging it in ways that benefit students. The reason we exist as schools is to ensure that our students are prepared for our life after high school and this money should be spent on driving to improve student outcomes,” said Kirsten Baelser, the state superintendent of North Dakota Public Schools.

The Department of Instruction is also giving out a $10,000 innovation grant to teachers who come up with the most innovative way to improve student learning.