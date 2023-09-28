NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The federal government continues to push clean energy and they are making sure rural America has options for affordable and reliable clean energy, especially in North Dakota.

The USDA Rural Development is working with the Department of Energy too.

They are moving quickly to give farmers and rural communities relief through clean energy investments, which will hopefully lower energy bills for families and businesses across our region.

They are pushing for more money into hydropower, wind, solar, and more.

The only question our state has is whether will this impact real people, or just industries and businesses overall.

“There seems to be, at times, a little disconnect of how the Inflation Reduction Act is benefitting real people, on the ground, including places like North Dakota. And the interest we have seen, whether in programs like REAP, where it is individual farmers, ranchers, or small businesses applying or in large electric providers and distributors, the response across the country has been overwhelming,” said Erin Oban, the state director for USDA Rural Development.

Either way, the state says they are very excited to expand on clean energy and are always ready to lead the way when it comes to energy production.

