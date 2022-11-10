NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Quitting tobacco is the most important thing you can do to improve your health.

According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, North Dakota’s smoking rate is 15% higher than the current national average of 14.4%.

According to a news release, all smokers, including those using electronic nicotine delivery systems or vaping devices, are encouraged to make Thursday, November 17, the Great American Smokeout, their quit date.

North Dakotans are invited to join thousands of others who plan to quit smoking as a part of the American Cancer Society’s Annual Great American Smokeout.

NDQuits and local public health units provide a wealth of resources to help tobacco and nicotine users break the habit.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health recognizes that the most effective way to quit smoking is to make a quit plan.

A quit plan may include setting a date listing reasons to quit, changing routines to avoid triggers, and building a solid support system.

Our office assists those wanting to quit tobacco and nicotine by providing educational materials and tobacco cessation resources.

In addition, the statewide tobacco cessation program NDQuits offers free support and coaching.

“Quitting starts with taking it one day at a time,” said SAP Coordinator, Susan Kahler. “Let the Great American Smokeout be day one, and let professionals at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health help you with your quit journey.”

Tobacco users can get help enrolling in NDQuits with assistance from Bismarck Burleigh Public Health or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). TDD users can call toll-free at 1-800-842-4681.

Enrollment in NDQuits is also possible online.