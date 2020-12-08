Racist posts on Snapchat spark two campus-wide protests at NDSU

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

After two campus-wide protests at North Dakota State University over the weekend, campus leaders and Black Lives Matter activists are starting to hammer out ideas for policy changes.

They met Monday morning after several racist posts came to light on social media, leading to the protests.

Aeshia Williams, who spoke during one of the protests, says the absence of NDSU President Dean Bresciani was a key piece missing from the equation.

The university says he had another appointment, but she believes having him there would’ve had more of an impact and less confusion about if any changes will be made.

“It just shows more dedication and attention when our leader is there and present and actively trying to figure this out and get it for himself,” Williams said.

In an emailed statement, NDSU’s vice provost says they already have two steps they’re working on: reviewing the student code of conduct and including diversity training for students, starting in the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Larry Watson

Kidder County Ambulance Services

Scheels

Shipping Swamped

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/7

79th Anniversary

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for nursing homes

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

With COVID-19 vaccine imminent, when and what can Floridians expect?

After the Whistle: Minot Swimming

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Patriots Swimming

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB Volleyball

Report: Trump could skip Biden's inauguration, hold opposing rally

Sporting Chance

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

A very warm start to the week with a big cool down

preparing for vaccine in ND

College Hockey

Plays of the Week

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss