Racist posts on Snapchat spark two campus-wide protests at NDSU

After two campus-wide protests at North Dakota State University over the weekend, campus leaders and Black Lives Matter activists are starting to hammer out ideas for policy changes.

They met Monday morning after several racist posts came to light on social media, leading to the protests.

Aeshia Williams, who spoke during one of the protests, says the absence of NDSU President Dean Bresciani was a key piece missing from the equation.

The university says he had another appointment, but she believes having him there would’ve had more of an impact and less confusion about if any changes will be made.

“It just shows more dedication and attention when our leader is there and present and actively trying to figure this out and get it for himself,” Williams said.

In an emailed statement, NDSU’s vice provost says they already have two steps they’re working on: reviewing the student code of conduct and including diversity training for students, starting in the fall of 2021.