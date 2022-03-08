Lawmakers and officials from the local to national levels are offering their praise for long-time North Dakota State Senator Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks, who announced his retirement from the Legislature after nearly 46 years of service.

Holmberg has been lauded as a man with high intellect, quick wit and a big heart:

ND Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner: “Ray cared deeply for the people of North Dakota. His institutional memory and ability to bring people together will be great missed in the chamber.”

ND Senator David Oehlke: “Once or twice in a lifetime you have the opportunity to work with someone of uncommon understanding who is able to just ‘make it work.’ We have been blessed to know and work with him.”

ND Senator Robert Erbele: “Ray never gives less than his very best for North Dakota. He makes everyone around him better. It has been a great honor to serve with him; his wit and wisdom will be missed.”

ND Senator David Hogue: “Senator Ray Holmberg is an exceptionally gifted legislator. He combines an unparalleled depth of knowledge with a humble, sunny disposition that makes him a persuasive advocate for all that was important to him. He is also fun to be around, which is not insignificant when you’re putting in 12-hour days slogging through state budgets.”

ND Senator Jessica Bell: “Senator Holmberg’s dedication to and passion for public service shines through in all he works on. There is no problem too big, or too small, for him to leave his mark. Exceptional doesn’t even begin to describe the legacy of leadership he leaves. North Dakota is better because of his service and kindness, and so am I.”

ND Representative Jeff Delzer: “He was someone I truly enjoyed working with, his level of knowledge will not be easily replaced.”

ND House Majority Leader Chet Pollert: “I can’t think of many people who know as much or work as hard as Ray, while also maintaining such an upbeat attitude. He is one of a kind.”

ND Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer: “He has the rare combination of being both a passionate and incomparable advocate for the people and development of Grand Forks while also serving as an example for all of us as a true statesman and civic leader.”

Congressman Kelly Armstrong: “Ray Holmberg has been a champion for North Dakota, Grand Forks, and District 17 for more than 45 years. He has been a constant force in the State Senate. I had the opportunity to serve with him and was always in awe of his institutional knowledge. I wish him well in his retirement.”

U.S. Senator John Hoeven: “Through more than four decades of service and leadership, Senator Holmberg has left his mark on Grand Forks and North Dakota, and we are better for it. In particular, he leveraged his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to strengthen our institutions of higher education to benefit students and the broader economy, while also working to help our state overcome a variety of challenges, seize new opportunities for growth and improve our quality of life. I appreciate the many opportunities I’ve had to work with him to ensure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans, and I join with the residents of Grand Forks and our whole state in thanking him for his dedicated service. Mikey and I wish him and the entire Holmberg family the best.”

US Senator Kevin Cramer: “Senator Ray Holmberg is a legend. He has long been Grand Fork’s number one cheerleader in the legislature, replacing Earl Strinden. He is both thoughtful and tenacious in his work on behalf of the Grand Forks region. He has the rare ability to amass friends while amassing power. It’s hard to drive around Grand Forks and not see Ray’s beneficial influence in the institutions surrounding the city.”

Governor Doug Burgum: “For more than 45 years, Sen. Ray Holmberg has been a dedicated advocate for the citizens of District 17 and all North Dakotans, delivering strong leadership and highly effective representation. As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past 10 legislative sessions, Ray has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities. We are deeply grateful for Ray’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens.”