With bills hitting the capitol left and right regarding education, and books in our libraries, stores, and schools, one opposing group is speaking out on book censorship bills.

Adrienne Oglesby met with one of the advocates to learn more about their next steps.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. once said,” Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice” — And, now, nationwide, people are shouting ‘reading is not a crime’.

Page to page, cover to cover, each book is different, from the story they tell to the pictures they show and much more.

“This is going on all across America,” said library advocate, Mariah Ralston Deragon. “The American Library Association just released data this year, from last year to this year book challenges have doubled.”

In North Dakota, two bills have taken the spotlight as it relates to the issue. House Bill 1205 will ban public libraries from having books with sexually explicit material, and Senate Bill 2360 would control obscenities in libraries, as well as provide a penalty to those that feature them.

“They started out with two,” continued Deragon, “and then they’ve been merging them like every time we’ve gone in to testify. They’ve kind of been merging into each other, and I just was noticing more and more talk about how this was going to affect our libraries, how this will affect our bookstores, and just what will be available for children and adults to read in North Dakota, and it’s really scary just how ideas can be censored in our state legally.”

Proponents of the bills talk a lot about obscenity and pornography and which she says are the legislators’ main concerns. However, Deragon says this is also a cultural issue.

“They have more of a problem with other ideas in the library, such as queer literature,” Deragon continued. “Kind of like the cultural war books about racial histories about different ideologies and that really cannot be touched in our libraries. The first amendment guarantees we all can read what we want to read — and we’re all taxpaying citizens, so parents with trans children need to have books in the libraries for their kids to have available, for their kids to be able to look and see themselves as a mirror.”

But being that these are already in progress, what is the goal behind the movement?

“I would like to see a do not pass on these bills,” Deragon said. “I think they’re not sound — like I said, every time I’ve gone to testify, there have been major changes.”

Deragon, along with other supporters, plea for transparency within the bills as well.

“It’s not just about obscenity and pornography. This is also about a larger, moral panic, “she said.

Legislators did tell KX News that the restriction of sexually explicit materials would only deal with the children’s section of the library — and when it comes to penalties against the libraries, they will be punished if they “willfully” keep them available, not if it’s by accident.

KX News did reach out to the Moms of Liberty chapter in North Dakota to hear the side of those in support of many of these bills — and will be meeting with them on Friday.

