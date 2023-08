Wild turkeys in ND. Image courtesy ND Game and Fish website.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Fall Turkey season is all set, but the deadline is approaching fast.

According to Game and Fish, there are close to 500 more licenses available than last year. This season has 4,435 licenses.

The deadline to apply for one of those licenses is September 6.

The Fall wild turkey season runs from the middle of October to January 7, 2023.

You can apply online at the Game and Fish website