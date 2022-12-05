NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday it will extend the REAL ID full enforcement date by two years.

According to a news release, the new date will be May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023.

Under new regulations, states will have additional time to make sure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet security standards.

As required by the law, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will be prevented from accepting driver’s licenses and identification cards that don’t meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

Many agencies took multiple steps to automatically extend expiration dates and shift things to be appointment-only.

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 and establishes minimum security standards.

Security standards included:

Anti-counterfeiting technology

Preventing insider fraud

Using documentary evidence and record checks

With the new regulations, every traveler 18 years old or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

For more information on REAL ID, visit DHS’s website.