Recent rain not enough to make a significant impact on the drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Recent rain has been beneficial for North Dakota’s drought conditions, but hasn’t been enough to make a significant impact.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows much of southwestern North Dakota has been downgraded from extreme drought to severe.

Extreme drought covers 59% of the state, down from 68% last week.

The worst of four drought categories is “exceptional.” That is up slightly from the previous week and now covers about 18% of the state.

North Dakota is the only spot in the country, outside of the Desert Southwest, with exceptional drought.