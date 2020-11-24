Record 37 deaths, 1,019 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,907

A somber day in North Dakota as a record 37 new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported for November 23, pushing the total deaths since virus tracking began in March to nearly 900.

At the same time, the number of active cases statewide is falling and the number of people recovering from COVID-19 is growing.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 1,019 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 74,401.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,907 as of November 23. That’s down 947 cases from November 22.

Of the new positives:

341 were in Cass County

117 were in Burleigh County

55 were in Ward County

50 were in Grand Forks County

38 were in Morton County

36 were in Stark County

32 were in Williams County

Deaths

A record 37 new deaths were reported, including 9 from Ward County:

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 50s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 50s from Morton County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Man in his 90s from Pembina County.

Man in his 70s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Woman in her 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 883 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 84 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 64,610 people are considered recovered from the 74,401 positive cases, an increase of 1,309 people from November 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 23 (1,309) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,019).

Of the 8,907 active cases in North Dakota as of November 23:

Cass County: 1,614

Burleigh County: 1,327

Ward County: 900

Grand Forks County: 889

Morton County: 471

Stark County: 334

Williams County: 291

Hospitalizations

289 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 23, down 25 from November 22. A total of 2,528 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 15,748

Burleigh County: 11,269

Grand Forks County: 7,774

Ward County: 7,157

Morton County: 3,841

Stark County: 3,416

Williams County: 2,902

Mountrail County: 1,027

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 341,033 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.