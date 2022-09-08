NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 100 deadliest days for drivers are technically over.

But this year’s fatalities ended with record-breaking numbers.

According to North Dakota law enforcement, distracted and impaired driving has been at an all-time high over the last five years, resulting in a surge in car crashes and deaths.

In 2021, the North Dakota Department of Transportation reported 34 fatal crashes.

This year, the DOT reported 43 fatal crashes.

“It’s unfortunate you know, when we have times like that where we have a number of fatalities over that short of time frame, it really adds up. It’s not just adding up for our stats wise, but for the families that obviously are affected,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement wants to remind drivers to be responsible while driving and that zero fatality is the only acceptable number.