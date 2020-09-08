Record number apply to hunt bighorn sheep in North Dakota

This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. North Dakota will not have a bighorn sheep hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The state Game and Fish Department is making the move because of the deaths of dozens of sheep last year in the western Badlands due to bacterial pneumonia in the herd. (AP Photo/Courtesy of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Craig Bihrle)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A strong bighorn sheep population and record demand has wildlife officials increasing the number of hunting licenses in North Dakota this year.

The Game and Fish Department has allocated six bighorn licenses for the upcoming season, up one from last year and double the number issued two years ago.

The number of licenses is based on a summer population survey which showed a 22% increase in rams.

This year a record of nearly 17,000 people applied for licenses, which are distributed through a lottery drawing.

The bighorn season opens Oct. 30 and runs through the end of the year.