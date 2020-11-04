Record voter turnout for North Dakota

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
voting_booth_mgn_640x360_80607B00-PSGTA_1536616882305.jpg

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the unofficial numbers so far indicate a record turnout of voters for Tuesday’s General Election.

At this point, 363,357 voters cast ballots today.

That beats the record turnout in the 2016 General Election of 349,945 — an increase of 13,412 voters.

Jaeger says the unofficial turnout number will change during the week as absentee ballots are received by counties that were postmarked on or before November 2.  They will be counted by County Canvassing Boards on November 9.  The State Canvassing Board will meet on November 13.   

The unofficial breakdown is as follows.

  • Absentee ballots: 184,565 
  • Early Voting: 87,823
  • Election Day: 90,969

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

New School

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

North Dakota Birthday

ATW: Bishop Ryan Football

ATW: Rugby Cross Country

ATW: Sean Korsmo

Monday, November 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss