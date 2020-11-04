Record voter turnout for North Dakota

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the unofficial numbers so far indicate a record turnout of voters for Tuesday’s General Election.

At this point, 363,357 voters cast ballots today.

That beats the record turnout in the 2016 General Election of 349,945 — an increase of 13,412 voters.

Jaeger says the unofficial turnout number will change during the week as absentee ballots are received by counties that were postmarked on or before November 2. They will be counted by County Canvassing Boards on November 9. The State Canvassing Board will meet on November 13.

The unofficial breakdown is as follows.