NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Embracing the great outdoors may revitalize all aspects of our rural counties, from downtown strips to hotels, recreation tourism can bring more money to your neighborhood.

The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program is a federal initiative focusing on an action plan to support local economic development through outdoor recreation. In North Dakota, state leaders focus on our famous trails, like the Maah Daah Hey Trail and the North Country National Scenic Trail. This is done with the intention of helping to build up trailhead facilities, repair linkages, and bring travelers to the state..

“A form of planning assistance for rural communities that are trying to leverage the power of the outdoor recreation economy to revitalize their downtowns and to diversify their economy and strengthen their communities,” said Stephanie Bertaina with the EPA.

The economic development, through recreation activities, helps conserve North Dakota land, preserve historical assets, and promote our culture to visitors.