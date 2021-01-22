Recreational marijuana petition approved for circulation

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Laws legalizing recreational marijuana may lead to more traffic deaths, two new studies suggest, although questions remain about how they might influence driving habits. Previous research has had mixed results and the new studies, published Monday, June 22, 2020, in JAMA Internal Medicine, can’t prove that the traffic death increases they found were caused by marijuana use. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A petition for recreational marijuana use for people 21 years of age and older was approved for circulation in North Dakota by Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The approved petition will allow the Sponsoring Committee to have one year to obtain signatures to place the measure on the ballot, creating a new section to Article 1 of the state’s constitution, that says the following:

SECTION 1. An amendment to the North Dakota Constitution is proposed to the people. If the

amendment is adopted, a section shall be added to Article I of the North Dakota Constitution to

read as follows:

Section 26. (a) It is hereby declared that it is not unlawful. and it shall not be an offense under law

or be a basis for seizure or forfeiture of assets under law for a person who is 21 years of age or

older to;

(1) possess. use. purchase. or transport cannabis. cannabis accessories, or cannabis infused

products. as described in this section;

(2) possess. grow. process. or transport for personal use no more than 12 cannabis plants. with

six or fewer being mature. flowering cannabis plants. provided that the cannabis produced from the plant is not made for sale;

(3) consume cannabis. provided that the cannabis is not consumed openly in public except in a

manner provided by law; and

(4) transfer an amount of cannabis as prescribed by law without remuneration to a person who is

21 years of age or older.

(b) The legislature may prescribe by law a manner to license and regulate cultivation,

manufacturing. harvesting. processing. packaging. transporting. displaying, possessing. and selling of

cannabis and cannabis infused products for commercial purposes.

(c) It is unlawful to cultivate, manufacture, harvest. process. package. transport. display. possess

or sell cannabis or cannabis infused products for commercial purposes without having first obtained a

valid license as prescribed by law.

(d) It is unlawful to sell or transfer cannabis. a cannabis infused product. or a cannabis accessory

to any person who is under the age of 21 years. except that medical cannabis may be sold

or transferred to a person under 21 years. as prescribed by law.

The one year mark will end on Jan. 22, 2022.

Jaeger says to place the measure on the ballot, the Sponsoring Committee must submit petitions with valid signatures equal to at least 4 percent of the resident population of North Dakota.

If the petition is submitted within the one year mark and with enough valid signatures, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the next statewide special election, or the June 2022 election, whichever comes first.

The following are the names of the qualified electors of the state of North Dakota who, as the Sponsoring Committee, represent and act for the petitioners:

Jody Vetter, Bismarck Alexa Johnson, West Fargo Dustin Peyer , Driscoll Kalyn Dewitt, Minot



Jacob Knaack, Fargo Christa Morey, Dickinson Danielle Gabel, Glenfield Melanie Wolters, Fort Totten Carl Young, Bismarck Holly Walen, McHenry Megen McDonald, Jamestown Blaine Hulbert, Carrington Dennis Wayne Hammond, Mandan Justin Wilhelm-Lorenz, Dickinson Jenna Vanhorn, Steele Kelsey Sagvold, Fargo Karie A Petroski, Fargo Joseph Pizinger, Jamestown Tim Gutschmidt, Jamestown Karen Goodall, Courtenay John M Bailey JR, Courtenay Amy Bailey, Courtenay Maya Thrall, Bismarck Rebecca Moorhead, Beulah Erlinda Hickel, New Town





