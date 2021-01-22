Recreational marijuana petition approved for circulation

A petition for recreational marijuana use for people 21 years of age and older was approved for circulation in North Dakota by Secretary of State Al Jaeger.
The approved petition will allow the Sponsoring Committee to have one year to obtain signatures to place the measure on the ballot, creating a new section to Article 1 of the state’s constitution, that says the following:
SECTION 1. An amendment to the North Dakota Constitution is proposed to the people. If the
amendment is adopted, a section shall be added to Article I of the North Dakota Constitution to
read as follows:
Section 26. (a) It is hereby declared that it is not unlawful. and it shall not be an offense under law
or be a basis for seizure or forfeiture of assets under law for a person who is 21 years of age or
older to;
(1) possess. use. purchase. or transport cannabis. cannabis accessories, or cannabis infused
products. as described in this section;
(2) possess. grow. process. or transport for personal use no more than 12 cannabis plants. with
six or fewer being mature. flowering cannabis plants. provided that the cannabis produced from the plant is not made for sale;
(3) consume cannabis. provided that the cannabis is not consumed openly in public except in a
manner provided by law; and
(4) transfer an amount of cannabis as prescribed by law without remuneration to a person who is
21 years of age or older.
(b) The legislature may prescribe by law a manner to license and regulate cultivation,
manufacturing. harvesting. processing. packaging. transporting. displaying, possessing. and selling of
cannabis and cannabis infused products for commercial purposes.
(c) It is unlawful to cultivate, manufacture, harvest. process. package. transport. display. possess
or sell cannabis or cannabis infused products for commercial purposes without having first obtained a
valid license as prescribed by law.
(d) It is unlawful to sell or transfer cannabis. a cannabis infused product. or a cannabis accessory
to any person who is under the age of 21 years. except that medical cannabis may be sold
or transferred to a person under 21 years. as prescribed by law.
The one year mark will end on Jan. 22, 2022.
Jaeger says to place the measure on the ballot, the Sponsoring Committee must submit petitions with valid signatures equal to at least 4 percent of the resident population of North Dakota.
If the petition is submitted within the one year mark and with enough valid signatures, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the next statewide special election, or the June 2022 election, whichever comes first.
The following are the names of the qualified electors of the state of North Dakota who, as the Sponsoring Committee, represent and act for the petitioners:
Jody Vetter, Bismarck
Alexa Johnson, West Fargo
Dustin Peyer , Driscoll
Kalyn Dewitt, Minot
Jacob Knaack, Fargo
Christa Morey, Dickinson
Danielle Gabel, Glenfield
Melanie Wolters, Fort Totten
Carl Young, Bismarck
Holly Walen, McHenry
Megen McDonald, Jamestown
Blaine Hulbert, Carrington
Dennis Wayne Hammond, Mandan
Justin Wilhelm-Lorenz, Dickinson
Jenna Vanhorn, Steele
Kelsey Sagvold, Fargo
Karie A Petroski, Fargo
Joseph Pizinger, Jamestown
Tim Gutschmidt, Jamestown
Karen Goodall, Courtenay
John M Bailey JR, Courtenay
Amy Bailey, Courtenay
Maya Thrall, Bismarck
Rebecca Moorhead, Beulah
Erlinda Hickel, New Town