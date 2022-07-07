BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The only remaining abortion provider in North Dakota, Red River Women’s Clinic, filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday seeking to block the enforcement of the state’s trigger ban, which would prohibit nearly all abortions in the state now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley has said the trigger ban will take effect on July 28.

In the lawsuit, Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director, Dr. Kathryn Eggleston, argue that the trigger ban is unconstitutional under the North Dakota Constitution. Under the state constitution, North Dakotans are guaranteed the rights of life, liberty, safety, and happiness, all of which protect the right to abortion.

“We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone. But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it,” said Tammi Kromenaker, Director of Red River Women’s Clinic. “In the meantime, we will keep our doors open to provide abortion care to patients who need us. Being the last remaining abortion clinic in the state, our patients already have to travel long distances just to reach us. Our patients deserve the right to access essential health care if and when they need it regardless of zip code.”

Today’s lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office on behalf of Red River Women’s Clinic and its medical director Dr. Kathryn Eggleston.