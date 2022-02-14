Lane departure crashes are the No. 1 cause of fatalities, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

In 2020, nearly every two hours there was a lane departure incident here in the state.

In order to reduce the numbers, the DOT is adding different safety measures to roads around the state.



“Longitudinal delineators, curved warning signs, cable media barriers, and edge and centerline rumble strips, all of these help alert the driver of when they are leaving the lane or prevent them from getting into a severe crash,” said Lauren Bjork, the safety public information program manager for the NDDOT.

According to the DOT, studies show that adding delineators on rural two-lane highways reduces departure crashes by 15 percent.

One of the main reasons for lane departure is distracted driving.



“Taking your mind or your hands off the wheel, your mind off driving, if you’re quickly grabbing something from the side seat or you’re changing the music that can cause you to swerve out of your lane,” said Bjork. “If you’ve got a kid in the backseat, your phone is a huge distraction, but also alcohol as well plays a factor in lane departure crashes.”

Another feature that helps keep people in the correct lane is lane departure technology, which might already be in your car– if you have a newer model.



“That camera focuses on the center of the lane that you’re driving in, and the minute you vary too much from that center line, then what’ll happen is, depending on the product and what level it is, you will either just get a buzzing or a warning,” said Mike Gaddie, owner of Ryan Family Dealerships.

While Gaddie says there aren’t a lot of people coming in asking for this type of technology, they are coming in and asking for other features like backup cameras and parking sensors.

He thinks all of the added technology in modern vehicles will help keep people in their lanes, but more importantly, save lives and reduce crashes.



“As we head towards self-driving cars, these are the steps that are being taken technology-wise to make that happen and that’s where we’re headed,” said Gaddie.

The NDDOT is already installing these safety features and will continue doing so every year, with the continual goal of reducing the number of fatalities on North Dakota roads.