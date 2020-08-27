Regulators approve two pipeline projects in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators have approved two pipeline projects in North Dakota.

The Public Service Commission gave the go-ahead Wednesday to a pipeline for a new natural gas processing plant in Williams County and another for the Dickinson refinery.

The Williams County project involves two new pipelines that will extend from OE2 North’s gas processing plant west of Williston and connect with larger pipelines.

The PSC has also authorized the conversion of two pipelines connected to Marathon Petroleum’s Dickinson Refinery to transport renewable diesel-related liquids.

The pipelines previously carried refined oil products.