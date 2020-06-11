Regulators approve wind farm in Burke County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved a permit for an energy company that wants to build dozens of wind turbines in Burke County.
The state Public Service Commission gave approval for the Northern Divide Wind Project and a 41-mile long transmission line to a substation in Mountrail County.
The project includes up to 74 turbines which would generate 200 megawatts of wind power.
Northern Divide is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, which last year had been denied a permit for another subsidiary, Burke Wind, because of concerns about dangers to migratory birds.