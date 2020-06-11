Regulators approve wind farm in Burke County

FILE – In this March 29, 2020, file photo, a bird flies among wind turbines near King City, Mo. The Trump administration is moving to scale back criminal enforcement of a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told AP billions of birds could die if the government doesn’t hold companies liable for accidental bird deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved a permit for an energy company that wants to build dozens of wind turbines in Burke County.

The state Public Service Commission gave approval for the Northern Divide Wind Project and a 41-mile long transmission line to a substation in Mountrail County.

The project includes up to 74 turbines which would generate 200 megawatts of wind power.

Northern Divide is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, which last year had been denied a permit for another subsidiary, Burke Wind, because of concerns about dangers to migratory birds. 

