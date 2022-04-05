We’re still in flu season, and there are plenty of sicknesses to go around: over 9,000 cases of influenza have been reported, with roughly 50% of cases in children 19 and under.

And that’s a lot more than the previous flu season.

During the 2020-21 flu season, there were only 245 cases in the entire state, with 35% of cases in children 18 and under.

The cause of this? An unexpected positive side effect of a very negative situation.

“Last year did coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Levi Schlosser, influenza service coordinator of the North Dakota Department of Health, “and at the same time, a lot of measures to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases were put in place — including mask mandates, staying home from work and school, and school and business closures. We saw a lot of people going out to get tested, and there was a lot of attention on respiratory illness.”

However, now that life in the state is returning to normal, so has its influenza rate.

And this years’ numbers aren’t out of the ordinary for North Dakota: in the 2019-20 flu season, the state reported over 12,000 cases with a similar child to adult ratio.

In fact, if anything, our numbers are still somewhat low compared to normal.

So, why are so many kids getting the flu again? Health experts agreed: we’re going back to unhealthy habits.

“Influenza is more common in younger kids because they’re in larger environments and settings such as school and daycare,” said Sanford Pediatrician Christina DaSilva. “They also don’t have the same hygiene as adults- for example, little kids touch everything, and then they touch their face.”

Relaxing the coronavirus pandemic procedures has caused what was once a minimal threat to become much more widespread once again.

Thankfully, there is a solution: practicing healthy habits and making sure you get your flu shot early are great tools in fighting off the influenza virus.

“It’s not too late for influenzic activity to continue,” said Schlosser, “And it’s too early for us to say what the next few weeks will look like. And so, I always say, when it comes to Influenza season, each one’s so different from the next, that the best way to protect against flu is to always protect against flu.”