NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 800 licenses remain in nine units.
According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.
Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website.
The fall turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Licenses remain for the following units:
- Unit 04: portions of Billings and Golden Valley counties, (38)
- Unit 13: Dunn County, (467)
- Unit 19: Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County, (22)
- Unit 25: McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, (177)
- Unit 30: Portions of Morton County, (56)
- Unit 31: Mountrail County, (22)
- Unit 44: Slope County, (10)
- Unit 45: Stark County, (44)
- Unit 51: Burke County, Renville County, and a portion of Ward County, (27)