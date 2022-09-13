Wild turkeys in ND. Image courtesy ND Game and Fish website.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 800 licenses remain in nine units.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website.

The fall turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through Jan. 1, 2023.

Licenses remain for the following units: