Remaining Fall Turkey Licenses Available Sept. 15

State News

The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 500 licenses remain in five units. Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning at 8 a.m. CT on Sept. 15, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website.

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 9 – Jan. 2, 2022.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 13, Dunn County, (320); Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County, (15); Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, (120); Unit 31, Mountrail County, (23); and Unit 45, Stark County, (48).

