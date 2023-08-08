NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Labor Day is coming up soon. But right now, boaters are enjoying some fun on the water.

But Scott Doering with Valley Marine and Sport said before backing the trailer down the dock, you should understand the state boating laws.

For life jackets, kids 10 and under on a boat, are required to wear them. If they’re older, life jackets need to be on the boat and within reach.

Doering says that people are out having fun and not always paying attention to safety.

“Even if you are a world-class swimmer you should have one on. You can’t control the water temperature, you could get hit by something, it could be at night, you just gotta have a life jacket on,” Doering said.

Under state law, all motorboats on the water after sunset and before sunrise — have to have their lights on.

And Doering says before you head out, you should make sure the horn works.