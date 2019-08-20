Remembering Savanna

2-years ago today, Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind went missing.

Brooke Crews and William Hoehn, two neighbors that lived in the same apartment building were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the murder of the 22-year-old woman.

They were also convicted in the abduction of her unborn child.

Who, somehow survived.

Today, on the steps of the federal courthouse in Fargo, a reminder of the tragic loss and a move to kick-start action on an act named in Savanna’s honor.

Many people, along with members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force led the group in an effort for change.

Shannon Kamal, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Task Force said, “We shouldn’t have to come to another tragic event. I feel like, what is stopping it? Does another thing need to happen again?”

The effort is part of a nationwide fight to push Congress to pass Savanna’s Act, which would make it so there would be fewer gaps in collecting data for indigenous women who have disappeared.

Right now, the act has 22 co-sponsors, including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.

But, the legislation is still in the beginning stages, and it’s currently going through the Justice Department.

More rallies were held in Grand Forks, Minot, and Bismarck.