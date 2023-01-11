BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce is reminding all primary sector businesses hoping to use the state Automation Tax Credit that their applications must be submitted by January 31.

The Automation Tax Credit program works to provide tax credits to help cover the cost of necessary equipment which is leased or purchased with the intent of making a manual process automatic.

In order to qualify for one of these tax credits, a business must be certified as a primary sector business through the Department of Commerce, and the applicant must have taken ownership of the equipment during the 2022 calendar year.

“With the workforce challenges we are seeing across the state and nation, I would encourage eligible primary sector businesses to apply for the Automation Tax Credit,” Commerce Advanced Manufacturing Business Development Manager David Lehman said in a press release. “This valuable tax incentive is aimed at increasing our state’s manufacturing and processing capacity and is not just for robots. Any automated equipment which replaces manual processes and results in improved job quality or productivity may be a candidate.”

All applications for Automation Tax Credits must be submitted by January 31 and will be reviewed by the Commerce, Economic Development, and Finance Division before final approval. For more information on Automation Tax Credit applications, visit this page.