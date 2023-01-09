While on the trail, you will want to minimize your scent. Do this by thoroughly showering before a hunt and using clean, washed clothing.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are 12 years old or older or are born after 1961, you need to take a certified hunter education course before you can get a firearm or bowhunting license.

According to a news release, if you have your sights set on hunting this fall, you need to hurry and get this done, most in-person classes end in May.

People who are interested in taking a class in 2023, can visit the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website. To register, click on enroll next to that class and follow the instructions. Personal information is required.

The classes will be listed by city and can be sorted by their start date. Additionally, classes will be added as they become finalized during the year.

You can subscribe to news and alerts if you’re interested in knowing when each hunter education class is added.

Kids need to be 12 during the calendar year if they want to take the home study course, and 11 to take the traditional in-person class.