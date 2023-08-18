NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Kids are going back to school, and AAA wants to remind drivers to be more careful.

According to a news release, three easy things people can do are to slow down, stay alert, and expect the unexpected.

Right now is especially dangerous with the combination of young and inexperienced drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists who are all sharing the road in the morning and afternoon.

64% of child pedestrians that died in traffic crashes happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness the moment they put the vehicle in gear,” said the Regional Director of Public Affairs of AAA, Gene LaDoucer. “Excited children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly. You can reduce the chance of a terrible tragedy by staying focused, obeying the speed limit, and being prepared to stop quickly.”

According to a news AAA study, a lot of drivers have admitted to risky behaviors while driving through school zones. 42% of those drivers admitted to speeding in an active school zone, while 30% said they use their phone in an active school zone.

The School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign started in 1946 to prevent school-related crashes.

Thankfully, AAA has a handful of tips to share with everyone to keep kids safe this school year.

Slow down. Speed limits are slower for a reason in school zones because a person hit by a vehicle going 25 mph is two-thirds less likely to die compared to someone hit by a vehicle going 10 mph faster.

Get rid of distractions. Kids cross the road unexpectedly and may appear between two cars. By taking your eyes off the road for two seconds, you double your chances of getting into a crash.

Back up responsibly, check your blind spots. Look for kids on the sidewalk, driveway, and around vehicles before backing up slowly. Teach kids to not play in, under, or around vehicles too, even if they’re parked.

Talk to teens. Crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers with more than one-quarter of those fatal crashes happening during the after-school hours of 3-7 p.m.

Come to a full stop. More than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in neighborhoods and school zones. Make sure to always come to a full stop, and check for kids before driving again.

Watch for bikes. Kids ride bikes, and they’re sometimes inexperienced, unsteady, and unpredictable. So make sure you slow down and give them at least three feet when passing.

Stop for buses. It’s the law to stop when coming up to a school bus that has its red lights flashing. The only exception to this is when you’re on a highway with separate roadways, and the bus is on a different roadway.

Include safety in education. Make sure to talk to kids about using sidewalks, crossing at marked crosswalks, and not texting or wearing headphones so they are aware of traffic. When waiting for the bus or to cross the street, make sure they stand five feet from the road.

You can find more safety resources for kids of all ages right here.