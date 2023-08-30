NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — During the Labor Day weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting more than 14 million air passengers from September 1-6.

According to a news release, Friday, September 1 is supposed to be the busiest travel day, with the expectation of 2.7 million people.

Travel volumes during this summer have been higher than in 2019, making it the busiest travel period on record as the agency has screened about 227.5 million people since Memorial Day weekend.

And as always, TSA has some tips to share for anyone who is traveling.

Arrive early. Since Friday is expected to be the busiest day, make sure you’re at the airport two hours before your scheduled flight. This is so you have time to get to the airport and park if needed, check bags, and go through security.

Unpack before your pack. Always start packing with a completely empty bag. Also, check TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool so you know what you can and cannot bring in your carry-on. Check your kids’ bags if they’re packing their own to make sure there isn’t anything that is or looks like a prohibited item, like water guns. Because firearms are not allowed in carry-ons, only in checked baggage when they are declared and stored correctly.

Respect TSA and other frontline employees. Any violence or unruly behavior is not acceptable and causes delays for all other passengers. Everyone is working together to make sure travel is safe and secure. Assaulting Transportation Security Officers is a federal offense.

Know the liquids rule. In order to avoid a bag check, know the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Liquids, gels, and aerosols bigger than 3.4 ounces go in a checked bag. The only exempt items are breast milk, powdered formula, baby food and snacks, and bottles and sippy cups for infants. Liquid and cream medications have to follow the 3-1-1 rule as well.

Car seats, strollers, and pet carriers. Contact your airline before your flight if you have any of these items, as you want them to fly with you. Remove kids from strollers and car seats, and pet from carriers before going through the X-ray machine. Remove loose items and put them in bins. Collapse or fold large items for the X-ray machine as well.

Have IDs out and ready. Passengers 18 and older need to show valid identification at the checkpoint to travel.

Know the new checkpoint screening technology. TSA uses different security methods and technologies to secure transportation systems, so screening protocols can be unpredictable and vary from airport to airport.

@AskTSA. If you have any questions about the process, you can just ask them on Twitter or Facebook.

Request special assistance. You can contact TSA Cares 72 hours before traveling if you or someone you’re traveling with needs special accommodations during security.

TSA PreCheck. These passengers travel with ease by keeping their shoes, belts, and light jackets on, and keeping laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, and food items in their bags while going through security.