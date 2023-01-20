NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Congressman Kelly Armstrong is representing and supporting North Dakota on two committees in D.C.

He’s been chosen by the Republican Steering Committee to continue serving on the House and Energy Commerce Committee and to rejoin the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The E&C Committee has power over issues like healthcare, telecommunications, and consumer safety.

While serving on this committee, he says one of his focuses will be on advancing telehealth resources in rural areas.

The Oversight and Accountability Committee is the main investigative committee in the House of Representatives.

He says he hopes to provide oversight on the Biden Administration, which he feels democrats have not done.

“When you have an administration that is not necessarily always on the same page as the majority party in congress, there’s a lot of conflicts. The democrats have not done any oversight on the Biden Administration for two years. And there are a lot of different things we need to engage in and do well and do it in a thoughtful and aggressive way,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, (R) North Dakota.

Representative Armstrong has 10 years of experience in cross-examining professional witnesses.