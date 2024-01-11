NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week, the U.S. House, alongside the Judiciary Committee, advanced resolutions recommending Hunter Biden be held in criminal contempt of Congress.

This is in retaliation to his refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas for closed-door testimony last month. Both panels approved the measures along party lines.

If the House takes up and approves the contempt resolutions, federal prosecutors would then decide whether to charge Hunter.

KX News spoke with Representative Kelly Armstrong, who wrote in an “X” post, “Hunter Biden is used to getting his way.”

“When you issue a subpoena to somebody, they don’t get to have a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol instead of appearing for their deposition, which is exactly what Hunter Biden did. It’s clear that Hunter Biden wants to be held in contempt and I think we should oblige him,” said Armstrong.

So what does this mean, and is there still time for Hunter Biden to follow proper protocol?

“I mean, when you thumb your nose at a congressional subpoena, then the next logical step is contempt. And he still has an ability to cure it. We haven’t voted for it on the floor. If he and his attorney want to work out some reasonable accommodations and comply with the subpoena, we want to get information from Hunter Biden. It’s important to the investigation. And I would rather he testified than get held in contempt,” said Armstrong.

CBS News previously reported that since 2008, the House has held 10 people in criminal contempt of Congress. However, in most of those cases, the Justice Department declined to move forward with prosecutions.