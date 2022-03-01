After KX News reported last week that the North Dakota Legacy Fund is invested in Russian holding, there was an outpouring of North Dakotans on social media calling for the state to withdraw from all Russian assets.

On Saturday, North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo shared KX News’ article on Twitter calling for the State Investment Board to withdraw from all of its Russian holdings.

On Monday, State Investment Board Chair Lt. Governor Brent Sanford announced a special meeting of the board to discuss the Russian holdings.

Boschee says he is glad that the board is holding a special meeting, but is concerned that a senate bill that passed during the 2021 legislative session could serve as an obstacle for the state to withdraw from its Russian holdings.

Boschee explained to KX News that Senate Bill 2291 does not allow for money managers or the State Investment Board to make decisions on investments based on social policy.

“The short-sightedness of this is creating this backlog that allows the State Investment Board to just to call itself together and divest its funds. It was intended specifically to target renewable energy, but like anything in the legislature, we make black and white laws for a grey world. And, the concerns that were addressed as far as passing a broad piece of legislation like this and codifying it in statute, is that today we are living in those consequences, and the State Investment Board doesn’t have the resources it needs to immediately act as it is being requested by the voters,” explained Boschee.

The State Investment Board will convene its special meeting on Thursday at 9 am.

Boschee says there may be a way to work around the obstacle through the Legacy Fund Advisory Board’s efforts to implement House Bill 1425, which established an in-state investing program using Legacy Fund dollars.

We will hear more from Representative Josh Boschee on Wednesday during our KX Conversation at 6 pm.