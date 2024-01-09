BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota state lawmaker is being charged with benefiting from his elected position.

Representative Jason Dockter, who has served in Bismarck’s House District 7 since 2013 is facing charges of Speculating or Wagering on Official Action.

In a complaint filed last month, the state argues that Representative Dockter voted on bills in the legislature that spent money on property that he had a personal stake in.

Previously, Dockter had been involved in securing the deal for the state crime lab building in south Bismarck where the project ran over nearly $2 million.

KX News talked with Dockter’s attorney Lloyd Suhr on Tuesday, who says Dockter has pleaded not guilty and also that they plan to contest the charge.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in May in Burleigh County.